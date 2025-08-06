Somnomed Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Somnomed Limited ( (AU:SOM) ) has shared an update.

Somnomed Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Amrita Singh Blickstead acquiring 1,325,000 ordinary shares and disposing of an equivalent number of zero exercise price options. This adjustment increases her total holdings to 2,392,364 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic move within the company’s leadership. The transaction, executed through the exercise of options, signifies a potential shift in the company’s internal dynamics and could influence stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s future direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SOM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Somnomed Limited stock, see the AU:SOM Stock Forecast page.

More about Somnomed Limited

Somnomed Limited operates in the healthcare industry, specializing in the development and distribution of oral appliances for the treatment of sleep-related disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea. The company focuses on providing non-invasive solutions to improve the quality of life for patients with sleep disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 71,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$180.5M

See more insights into SOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue