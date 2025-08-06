Somnomed Limited Announces Director’s Change in Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Somnomed Limited ( (AU:SOM) ) has issued an announcement.

Somnomed Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Karen Borg, a director of the company, converting 750,000 zero exercise price options into ordinary shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move in the company’s equity structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SOM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Somnomed Limited stock, see the AU:SOM Stock Forecast page.

More about Somnomed Limited

Somnomed Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing innovative medical solutions. The company specializes in oral appliance therapies for the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea.

Average Trading Volume: 71,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$180.5M

