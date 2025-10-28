Soma Gold Reports Promising Ore Sorting Results at Cordero Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Soma Gold ( (TSE:SOMA) ) has shared an announcement.

Soma Gold Corp. announced positive results from a preliminary ore sorting study at the Cordero Mine in Colombia, indicating significant potential to enhance gold production without increasing plant capacity. The study demonstrated that the ore is amenable to sorting, achieving a 275% increase in grade while maintaining high metallurgical recovery, which could effectively double throughput and production at their mills.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SOMA) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Soma Gold stock, see the TSE:SOMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SOMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SOMA is a Outperform.

Soma Gold’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and reasonable valuation, which are the most significant factors. The technical analysis suggests some short-term challenges, but the long-term outlook remains positive. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Soma Gold

Soma Gold Corp. is a profitable mining company focused on gold production and exploration, owning over 43 square kilometers of mineral concessions in Antioquia, Colombia. The company operates two fully permitted mills with a combined capacity of 675 tpd and is committed to sustainability and community engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 336,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$145.4M

