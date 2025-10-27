Soma Gold Corp. Updates on El Limon Mill, Labor Negotiations, and New VP Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Soma Gold ( (TSE:SOMA) ) has shared an announcement.

Soma Gold Corp. has announced that the El Limon Mill is in the ramp-up stage, with full capacity expected by December despite challenges from a labor strike at El Bagre. The company has outsourced necessary services and is installing automation to improve processing reliability. Additionally, Soma has appointed Julian Storz as Vice President of Business Development to lead efforts in mergers and acquisitions, aiming for jurisdictional diversity and new production regions. Labor negotiations at El Bagre continue, with progress made on some issues, but significant disagreements remain. The company is hopeful for a resolution before the strike reaches 60 days, after which binding arbitration will commence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SOMA) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Soma Gold stock, see the TSE:SOMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SOMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SOMA is a Outperform.

Soma Gold’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and reasonable valuation, which are the most significant factors. The technical analysis suggests some short-term challenges, but the long-term outlook remains positive. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SOMA stock, click here.

More about Soma Gold

Soma Gold Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold production. The company has expanded its operations by acquiring properties, mines, and processing facilities in Antioquia, Colombia, and aims to increase its mineral property portfolio and resources.

Average Trading Volume: 344,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$145.4M

Find detailed analytics on SOMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue