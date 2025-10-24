Soma Gold Advances El Limon Mill Operations Amid Labor Negotiations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Soma Gold ( (TSE:SOMA) ) has issued an announcement.

Soma Gold Corp. has announced that the El Limon Mill is in the ramp-up stage, with full capacity expected by December. Despite a labor strike at El Bagre, Soma has outsourced necessary services to maintain operations. The company has also appointed Julian Storz as Vice President of Business Development to lead efforts in mergers and acquisitions, aiming for strategic growth and diversification. Labor negotiations at El Bagre continue, with the company optimistic about reaching an agreement before the strike enters binding arbitration. The El Limon Mill is expected to significantly contribute to Soma’s gold production, with plans to reach 200 TPD by early 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SOMA) stock is a Buy with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Soma Gold stock, see the TSE:SOMA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SOMA is a Outperform.

Soma Gold’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and reasonable valuation, which are the most significant factors. The technical analysis suggests some short-term challenges, but the long-term outlook remains positive. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

Soma Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, mines, and processing facilities, primarily in Antioquia, Colombia. The company aims to expand its gold production and create jurisdictional diversity through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 347,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$140.7M

