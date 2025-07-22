Solvonis Therapeutics Advances SVN-002 Towards Phase 2b Trial for AUD

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Graft Polymer (UK) PLC ( (GB:SVNS) ) has issued an announcement.

Solvonis Therapeutics plc has initiated key translational studies for its sublingual esketamine oral thin film candidate, SVN-002, aimed at treating moderate-to-severe Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in the US. This step is part of their strategy to advance SVN-002 towards a Phase 2b clinical trial, leveraging the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for a potentially accelerated approval process. The company has partnered with WuXi AppTec to conduct a pharmacokinetic program to generate necessary scientific data, marking a critical milestone in their development timeline. This initiative underscores Solvonis’ commitment to addressing the underserved AUD market, which affects approximately 29 million individuals in the US.

Solvonis Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on developing novel medicines for addiction and mental health disorders, targeting high-burden neuropsychiatric conditions with significant unmet needs. Its lead programs address Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with a pipeline that includes repurposed and novel compounds. Solvonis is advancing an AI-supported discovery platform and has a capital-efficient model aimed at innovation in neuropsychiatry.

