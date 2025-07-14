Solvonis Chair to Highlight Strategic Leadership at Biotech Event

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Graft Polymer (UK) PLC ( (GB:SVNS) ) has provided an announcement.

Solvonis Therapeutics plc announced that its Chairman, Dennis Purcell, will participate in an investor event hosted by Lucid Capital Markets, highlighting the company’s strategic leadership in the biotechnology sector. The event will feature discussions on leadership and innovation, with Purcell’s participation underscoring Solvonis’s commitment to advancing its AI-enabled CNS drug discovery platform and addressing high-burden neuropsychiatric conditions.

Solvonis Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for addiction and mental health disorders. Headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company is advancing a pipeline of repurposed and novel compounds targeting neuropsychiatric conditions with significant unmet needs, such as Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Solvonis is also leveraging an AI-supported discovery platform to expand its research and development into depression and stimulant use disorders.

