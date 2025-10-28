Solvar Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Money3 Corporation Limited ( (AU:SVR) ) has issued an announcement.

Solvar Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program for its ordinary fully paid securities, identified by the ASX code SVR. The company reported a total of 21,898,530 securities bought back before the previous day, with an additional 156,895 securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Solvar’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SVR) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Money3 Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:SVR Stock Forecast page.

More about Money3 Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 268,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$290.6M

See more insights into SVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue