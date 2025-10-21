Soluna Holdings Appoints Agnes Budzyn to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Soluna Holdings ( (SLNH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 15, 2025, Soluna Holdings appointed Agnes Budzyn to its Board of Directors. Budzyn, with extensive experience in finance, digital assets, and technology, is expected to enhance Soluna’s governance and contribute to its growth in renewable computing. Her previous roles at BlackRock and ConsenSys, along with her leadership at Bluedge Ventures, position her as a valuable asset to Soluna’s mission of advancing sustainable computing.

The most recent analyst rating on (SLNH) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Soluna Holdings stock, see the SLNH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SLNH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLNH is a Neutral.

Soluna Holdings is facing significant financial difficulties, with negative profitability and high financial risk. Technical indicators suggest overbought conditions, which could lead to a price correction. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further highlight valuation concerns. These factors combine to result in a low overall stock score.

More about Soluna Holdings

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is a company focused on transforming surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. It designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure, including data centers co-located with renewable energy sources like wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants. Soluna supports high-performance computing applications such as Bitcoin Mining and Generative AI, utilizing its proprietary software MaestroOS™ to provide sustainable computing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 12,906,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $253.2M

