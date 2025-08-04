Solstad Offshore Secures Major Contract with Petrobras

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Solstad Offshore ASA ( (SLOFF) ) is now available.

Solstad Offshore ASA has secured a four-year contract with Petrobras for the CSV ‘Normand Commander,’ valued at approximately USD 108 million. This contract, starting in Q1 2026, strengthens Solstad’s position in the offshore service market, highlighting its ongoing relationship with major industry players like Petrobras.

More about Solstad Offshore ASA

Solstad Offshore ASA operates in the maritime industry, providing offshore service vessels to oil and gas companies. The company focuses on delivering high-quality maritime services and has a significant market presence, particularly in contracts involving complex offshore operations.

YTD Price Performance: 22.69%

Average Trading Volume: 205,769

Current Market Cap: NOK4.04B

See more insights into SLOFF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue