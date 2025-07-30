Solomon Systech Enhances Governance with Nomination Committee Guidelines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. ( (HK:2878) ) has issued an update.

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the nomination process for the company’s board of directors. The committee, consisting of at least three members with a majority being Independent Non-Executive Directors, is tasked with reviewing the board’s structure and composition, nominating candidates for board positions, and ensuring the independence of directors. This initiative aims to enhance corporate governance and strategic alignment within the company.

Average Trading Volume: 4,575,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.2B

