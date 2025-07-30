Solomon Systech Announces Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. ( (HK:2878) ) has provided an update.

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 13, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of the year, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Solomon Systech (International) Ltd.

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the design, development, and sales of integrated circuit products. The company primarily serves the display and touch panel markets, providing solutions for consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 4,575,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.2B

