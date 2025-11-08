Soligenix, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Soligenix Inc ( (SNGX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Soligenix Inc presented to its investors.

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases, with active business segments in Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The company recently released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting ongoing developments and financial performance. Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $2.53 million for the quarter, with total operating expenses amounting to $2.58 million. The company also reported a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, reaching $10.53 million, compared to $7.82 million at the end of 2024. Looking ahead, Soligenix plans to continue advancing its product candidates, seeking regulatory approvals, and exploring strategic partnerships to support its development activities and business operations.

