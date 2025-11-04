Solid Biosciences Reports Q3 2025 Results and Clinical Progress

Solid Biosciences ( (SLDB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Solid Biosciences presented to its investors.

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company recently released its third-quarter 2025 financial results and provided updates on its clinical trials and regulatory plans.

In the third quarter of 2025, Solid Biosciences reported positive interim data from its Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE clinical trial, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of SGT-003, a gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The trial has dosed 23 participants so far, with plans to dose 30 by early 2026. The company also announced progress in its other pipeline programs, including SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia and SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a cash position of $236.1 million, which is expected to fund operations into the first half of 2027. Research and development expenses increased to $38.9 million, primarily due to costs associated with SGT-003. The company reported a net loss of $45.8 million for the quarter, compared to $32.7 million in the same period last year.

The interim clinical data for SGT-003 showed promising results, with strong correlations between microdystrophin expression and improvements in muscle integrity biomarkers. The therapy was generally well tolerated, with early indications of cardiac function stabilization. Solid Biosciences plans to meet with the FDA in the first half of 2026 to discuss potential accelerated approval pathways for SGT-003.

Looking ahead, Solid Biosciences aims to continue advancing its pipeline and delivery technologies, with a focus on building robust data sets to support regulatory discussions. The company is committed to executing its clinical programs with urgency to deliver on the potential of its gene therapy candidates.

