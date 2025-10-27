Solid Biosciences Advances Duchenne Gene Therapy with SGT-003 Study

Solid Biosciences ((SLDB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Solid Biosciences is conducting a study titled A Phase 1/2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of a Single Intravenous Dose of SGT-003 in Males With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (INSPIRE DUCHENNE). The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of SGT-003, a gene therapy, in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe genetic disorder. This research is significant as it explores potential long-term treatment options for this debilitating condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is SGT-003, a genetic therapy involving an adeno-associated virus carrying the human microdystrophin gene. This treatment is designed to address the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Study Design: The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a parallel model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment. Participants are divided into five cohorts based on age, receiving a single intravenous infusion of SGT-003, with long-term follow-up planned over five years.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 14, 2023, and is currently recruiting. The last update was submitted on October 13, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: This study update could positively impact Solid Biosciences’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in gene therapy for muscular dystrophy. Competitors in the gene therapy space will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

