SolarWindow Technologies Appoints CEO to Board of Directors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SolarWindow Technologies ( (WNDW) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, SolarWindow Technologies appointed Amit Singh, the company’s President and CEO, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Singh, who has been with the company since February 2021, has played a crucial role in advancing research and development, aligning intellectual property with business priorities, and optimizing operational efficiencies. His appointment to the board is expected to further strengthen the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

More about SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings for windows and other surfaces, aiming to transform ordinary glass into solar panels.

Average Trading Volume: 18,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $33.55M

For a thorough assessment of WNDW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue