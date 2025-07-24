SolarBank Rebrands to PowerBank to Reflect Broader Energy Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solarbank Corp. ( (TSE:SUNN) ) has shared an announcement.

SolarBank Corporation has announced a name change to PowerBank Corporation, effective July 28, 2025, to better reflect its strategic focus on providing power solutions beyond solar energy. This change, approved by shareholders, will not affect the company’s share structure or require any action from shareholders. The move underscores the company’s established position in the energy sector, aiming to support the growing digital economy and enhance its market presence.

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner, focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and EV Charging projects, selling electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential off-takers. It has a diverse portfolio across multiple North American markets, including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects.

