Sol-Gel Technologies Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Sol-Gel Tech ( (SLGL) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sol-Gel Tech presented to its investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company based in Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of drug products for treating skin diseases, including FDA-approved treatments for acne and rosacea.

In its first-quarter 2025 earnings report, Sol-Gel Technologies announced a revenue increase to $1 million, doubling from the same period in 2024. The company also highlighted its ongoing efforts in research and development, particularly focusing on the commercialization of its products in new territories.

Key financial metrics from the report include a significant rise in research and development expenses to $8.8 million, driven by manufacturing development costs for future product commercialization. General and administrative expenses saw a decrease to $1.3 million, reflecting cost-saving measures implemented in the previous year. Despite these efforts, the company reported a net loss of $8.8 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Sol-Gel Technologies maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook, with cash resources expected to support operations into the first quarter of 2027. The company continues to focus on its strategic initiatives, including the advancement of its pipeline products and expansion into new markets.

