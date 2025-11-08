Soho House & Co Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Soho House & Co Inc. ( (SHCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Soho House & Co Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Soho House & Co Inc. is a global membership platform that offers a network of private membersâ€™ clubs, hotels, and digital spaces, catering to a diverse group of members worldwide. The company operates in the hospitality and leisure sector, known for its exclusive membership model and unique offerings.

In the latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 28, 2025, Soho House & Co Inc. highlighted a significant increase in total revenues, reaching $370.8 million, up from $333.4 million in the same period last year. Despite this revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $17 million for the quarter, although it achieved a net income of $14.6 million for the 39 weeks ending September 28, 2025.

Key financial metrics from the report include a rise in membership revenues to $122.7 million and in-house revenues to $126.1 million. Operating expenses increased, primarily due to higher in-house operating costs and general administrative expenses. The company also noted a foreign exchange gain of $54.9 million for the 39-week period. Additionally, Soho House & Co Inc. is undergoing a merger process with an investor group, which is pending shareholder approval.

Looking ahead, Soho House & Co Inc. remains focused on its strategic growth initiatives, including the completion of the merger and the implementation of a new ERP system to support its long-term success. The management is optimistic about maintaining high membership retention and managing operational costs effectively to ensure continued financial stability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue