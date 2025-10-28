Soho Holly Futures Co., Ltd. Forms Strategic and ESG Committee to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) has provided an announcement.

Soho Holly Futures Co., Ltd. has established a Strategic and ESG Committee under its Board of Directors to strengthen its strategic development and ESG initiatives. This move aims to improve decision-making processes, enhance investment strategies, and ensure compliance with disclosure requirements, thereby potentially impacting the company’s long-term growth and stakeholder engagement.

More about Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H

Soho Holly Futures Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on futures trading and related financial products. The company is committed to enhancing its core competitiveness and refining its corporate governance structure.

Average Trading Volume: 18,511,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$993.8M

