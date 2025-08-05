Software Circle Acquires Leading Irish Software Firm AIF

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Grafenia ( (GB:SFT) ) just unveiled an update.

Software Circle plc has acquired a 95% stake in Artificial Intelligence Finance Limited (AIF), a leading software provider for mortgage and insurance brokers and lenders in Ireland. The acquisition, valued at up to €9.0 million, is expected to enhance earnings and generate cash flow within the first year. This strategic move aligns with Software Circle’s acquisition strategy, aiming to expand AIF’s market presence and solidify its position as a top platform in the financial services software sector. The acquisition is anticipated to strengthen Software Circle’s portfolio, drive sustainable growth, and maximize operating cash flow per share.

More about Grafenia

Software Circle plc is a company focused on acquiring and operating Vertical Market Software businesses in the UK and Ireland. The company aims to be a permanent home for software leaders, teams, and customers, providing mission-critical systems that are deeply embedded in users’ workflows. Software Circle supports organic growth and reinvests generated cash flow into further value-accretive opportunities, maintaining an independent and entrepreneurial culture.

Average Trading Volume: 153,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £111.2M

