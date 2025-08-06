SoftMedx Healthcare to Hold Board Meeting for Interim Results Amidst Share Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Wah Yan Healthcare ( (HK:0648) ) has shared an update.

SoftMedx Healthcare Limited, a company in the healthcare sector, has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to approve the publication of its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025. The company’s shares remain suspended as it works to fulfill resumption conditions, and shareholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about China Wah Yan Healthcare

Current Market Cap: HK$123.9M

