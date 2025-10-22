Softcat Achieves Record Performance and Strategic Growth in FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Softcat ( (GB:SCT) ) has shared an announcement.

Softcat plc reported another year of record performance for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, with significant growth across key financial metrics. The company achieved a 26.8% increase in gross invoiced income and an 18.3% rise in gross profit, driven by strong performance in its base business and larger solutions projects. Softcat also completed its first acquisition, purchasing Oakland, a data and AI consultancy, to enhance its capabilities in a growing market segment. The company’s strategic investments in IT, data, digital projects, and new systems aim to support future growth, while maintaining a strong cash position and increasing dividends for shareholders. Looking ahead, Softcat is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory by capturing additional market share and delivering on large projects, with expectations of first-half weighted operating profit growth in FY2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SCT) stock is a Sell with a £1400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Softcat stock, see the GB:SCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SCT is a Neutral.

Softcat’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and prudent management, which are offset by neutral technical indicators and a high valuation. The company’s robust profitability and low leverage are significant strengths, but the current market momentum and valuation metrics suggest limited short-term upside.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SCT stock, click here.

More about Softcat

Softcat plc is a leading UK provider of IT infrastructure products and services. The company focuses on delivering IT solutions across various technologies and customer segments, with a strong emphasis on data, automation, and AI capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 304,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £3.08B

Learn more about SCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue