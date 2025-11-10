Sodick Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sodick ( (JP:6143) ) is now available.

Sodick Co., Ltd. reported significant financial growth in the third quarter of 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic expansion, including the addition of Prima Additive S.r.l, and changes in accounting policies have contributed to its improved financial performance, positioning it strongly within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6143) stock is a Buy with a Yen1150.00 price target.

More about Sodick

Sodick Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of electrical discharge machines and other precision machinery. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves various markets requiring high-precision equipment.

YTD Price Performance: 34.51%

Average Trading Volume: 258,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.28B

