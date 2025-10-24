Society Pass Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Society Pass ( (SOPA) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Society Pass Incorporated held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where a quorum was achieved with 84.39% of eligible votes present. During the meeting, several proposals were voted on, including the election of directors and the ratification of auditors, with most directors receiving overwhelming support except for Loic Gautier, who subsequently resigned as a director without any disagreement with the Board or the Company.

The most recent analyst rating on (SOPA) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on SOPA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOPA is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with consistent losses and negative equity being major concerns. While technical analysis shows positive momentum, the poor valuation due to negative profitability weighs heavily on the score. Improvements in cash flow are a positive aspect, but historical financial instability remains a critical risk.



More about Society Pass

Average Trading Volume: 3,698,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.3M



