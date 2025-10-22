Sobha Limited Discusses Q2 FY ’26 Performance in Investor Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sobha Limited ( (IN:SOBHA) ) has shared an update.

Sobha Limited has released the transcript of a conference call held on October 18, 2025, with analysts and institutional investors. The call discussed the company’s operational and financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This communication is part of Sobha’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and comply with regulatory requirements.

More about Sobha Limited

Sobha Limited is a prominent real estate development company based in Bengaluru, India. The company specializes in the construction and development of residential and commercial properties, with a significant focus on delivering high-quality real estate projects.

Average Trading Volume: 10,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 165.6B INR

