Snow Lake Resources Expands into Nuclear Power with Kadmos Launch

Snow Lake Resources ( (LITM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. announced the launch of Kadmos Energy Services LLC, a new U.S.-based nuclear energy company specializing in small modular reactors (SMRs). This strategic move marks Snow Lake’s expansion from uranium exploration into nuclear power generation, aligning with U.S. policies to expand nuclear energy capacity. Led by Dr. Youssef Ballout, a veteran in nuclear technology, Kadmos aims to deliver turnkey, deployable nuclear power solutions, enhancing Snow Lake’s position in the clean energy sector. Snow Lake has committed up to $10 million for a 49% stake in Kadmos, with an initial $2 million investment to kickstart engineering and development activities.

More about Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on NASDAQ under the symbol LITM. The company focuses on U.S. uranium projects and has interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and small modular reactors. It also holds exploration stage critical minerals projects in Manitoba and Namibia, and investments in public companies with critical minerals assets in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 1,666,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $35.91M

