SML Isuzu Announces Termination of Shareholders’ Agreement

Sml Isuzu Limited ( (IN:SMLISUZU) ) has issued an update.

SML Isuzu Limited has announced the termination of a shareholders’ agreement between Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Limited, effective August 1, 2025. This follows the completion of share purchase agreements transferring Sumitomo’s and Isuzu’s shares in SML Isuzu to Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. This termination marks a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and market positioning.

More about Sml Isuzu Limited

SML Isuzu Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing and selling commercial vehicles. The company is known for its range of trucks and buses, catering primarily to the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 16,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 47.82B INR

