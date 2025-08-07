Smith & Nephew Discloses Managerial Share Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Smith & Nephew Snats ( (SNN) ) has shared an update.

On August 6, 2025, Elga Lohler, Chief HR Officer of Smith & Nephew plc, sold ordinary shares of the company on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction was publicly disclosed in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, highlighting transparency in managerial dealings which could impact stakeholder trust and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNN) stock is a Hold with a $27.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smith & Nephew Snats stock, see the SNN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNN is a Outperform.

Smith & Nephew Snats shows strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, driving the overall score. Technical indicators suggest a strong upward trend, though the stock appears overbought. Valuation metrics indicate potential overvaluation, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Smith & Nephew Snats

Smith & Nephew plc is a company operating in the medical technology industry, primarily focused on the development and sale of advanced medical devices. Their market focus includes orthopedics, sports medicine, and wound management solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 931,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.56B

