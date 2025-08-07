SMIC Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Positive Year-Over-Year Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Semiconductor Manufacturing International ( (HK:0981) ) is now available.

SMIC reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating a slight decline in revenue to $2,209 million, down 1.7% from the previous quarter. Despite this, the company experienced a significant year-over-year increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, up 22% compared to the same period last year. The gross margin for the second quarter was 20.4%, a decrease from the first quarter but an improvement from the previous year. Looking ahead, SMIC anticipates a revenue increase of 5% to 7% in the third quarter of 2025, with a gross margin expected to range between 18% and 20%.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0981) stock is a Hold with a HK$42.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock, see the HK:0981 Stock Forecast page.

More about Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is one of the leading semiconductor foundries globally, specializing in the manufacturing of integrated circuits. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE STAR Market.

Average Trading Volume: 75,783,006

Current Market Cap: HK$501.3B

See more data about 0981 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue