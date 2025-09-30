Smartworks Coworking Spaces Appoints New Secretarial Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited ( (IN:SMARTWORKS) ) is now available.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited has announced a change in its secretarial auditors, appointing M/s. SBYN & Associates LLP for a five-year term. This change, approved at the company’s 10th Annual General Meeting, aligns with compliance requirements and could impact the company’s governance and operational transparency.

More about Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited operates in the coworking industry, providing flexible office spaces to businesses and professionals. The company focuses on offering modern and adaptable work environments to cater to the evolving needs of its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 79,111

For a thorough assessment of SMARTWORKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue