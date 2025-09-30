Smartworks Announces AGM Voting Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited ( (IN:SMARTWORKS) ) is now available.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited announced the voting results of its 10th Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2025. The meeting, conducted via video conferencing, included resolutions voted through remote e-voting and e-voting at the meeting. The results will be available on the company’s website, reflecting its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited operates in the coworking industry, providing flexible office spaces and related services. The company focuses on offering innovative workspace solutions to businesses and professionals, enhancing productivity and collaboration.

Average Trading Volume: 79,111

For detailed information about SMARTWORKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue