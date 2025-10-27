Smartoptics to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Smartoptics Group AS ( (DE:3YL) ).

Smartoptics Group AS will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on October 29, 2025, followed by a presentation by the CEO and CFO in Oslo, which will also be webcast. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Smartoptics Group AS

Smartoptics Group AS is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006, specializing in innovative optical networking solutions and devices for open networking. Their customer base includes enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges, and telecom operators. They focus on metro and regional network applications, partnering with leading technology providers like Brocade, Cisco, and Dell, and have a global reach through over 100 business partners.

YTD Price Performance: 38.07%

Average Trading Volume: 184,267

Current Market Cap: NOK2.35B

