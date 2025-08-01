Smart Share Global Announces Going Private Merger Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 1, 2025, Smart Share Global Limited announced a definitive merger agreement to go private, with Mobile Charging Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. The merger, valued at approximately $327 million, will see Smart Share Global become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mobile Charging Investment Limited. The transaction offers a significant premium to the company’s previous trading prices and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and shareholder approval. If successful, the merger will result in the company being delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EM is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 52 reflects significant financial challenges, highlighted by declining revenues, profitability, and cash flows. While the technical analysis shows some short-term bullish signals, the company’s valuation is hampered by its negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends. The stable balance sheet offers some support, but strategic changes are needed to improve financial performance.

More about Smart Share Global ADR

Smart Share Global Limited, also known as Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company in China that provides mobile device charging services. The company operates an extensive network of shared power banks across various locations such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2024, it had 9.6 million power banks in 1,279,900 points of interest across more than 2,200 counties and county-level districts in China.

Average Trading Volume: 78,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $291.6M

