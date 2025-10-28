Smart Globe Holdings Expands Fleet with Major Vehicle Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1481) ) is now available.

Smart Globe Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a significant purchase as part of its expansion strategy to enhance supply chain management. The company has entered into a sales contract with Rich-Coop Co., Limited for the acquisition of 50 tractor trucks and 50 40-foot 3-axle semi trailers, valued at approximately US$2,388,750. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval. The purchase is intended to be funded through the company’s internal resources and aims to bolster its operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1481) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smart Globe Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1481 Stock Forecast page.

More about Smart Globe Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 463,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.12B

For detailed information about 1481 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue