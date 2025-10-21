Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings Advances AIGC in Short Drama Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0139) ) has provided an update.

Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings Limited has announced significant advancements in its AIGC business, particularly in the production of short dramas. The company has successfully utilized AIGC technology to produce five short dramas, achieving substantial reductions in production costs and time. This technological integration is expected to revolutionize the short drama industry by enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, while the company plans to continue investing in AIGC research and development to maintain its competitive edge and provide innovative content experiences.

More about Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings Limited, formerly known as Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited, is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) business, focusing on technological innovation and content creation in the short drama industry.

