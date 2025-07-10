Smart Digital Technology Group Utilizes Share Placement Proceeds and Updates Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited ( (HK:1159) ) just unveiled an update.

Smart Digital Technology Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the technology sector, focusing on digital solutions and innovations. The company announced that it has fully utilized the HK$26.4 million net proceeds from the placement of new shares in January 2024 for debt repayment and general working capital. Additionally, the company provided details about its New Share Option Scheme, with 8,235,647 shares available for grant as of December 31, 2024, reflecting adjustments due to a capital reduction.

More about Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,413,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$391.4M

For a thorough assessment of 1159 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue