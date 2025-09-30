SLM Announces Retention Agreement with Donna F. Vieira

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SLM ( (SLM) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, SLM Corporation announced a retention agreement with Donna F. Vieira, its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Under this agreement, Vieira will remain in her current role until the hiring of a new Chief Commercial Officer or until December 31, 2025, and as an employee until April 3, 2026. She will receive a $750,000 retention bonus, contingent on her continued performance and assistance in transitioning her duties. The agreement includes a release of claims by Vieira and certain restrictive covenants. If Vieira resigns or is terminated for cause before the separation date, she will forfeit the bonus. Vieira will not receive severance benefits but will be treated as retirement-eligible for compensation and benefits plans.

Average Trading Volume: 2,439,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.84B

