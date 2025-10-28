Skyfame Realty Receives Additional Resumption Guidance Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd ( (HK:0059) ) has shared an update.

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited has announced additional resumption guidance following a letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The guidance outlines steps for the company to resume trading, including publishing outstanding financial results, demonstrating compliance with listing rules, and informing the market of all material information. The company remains under trading suspension as it works to meet these requirements.

More about Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the real estate industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is currently undergoing restructuring with provisional liquidators appointed.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.46M

See more data about 0059 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

