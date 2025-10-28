Sky Network Secures Exclusive Olympic Broadcast Rights in New Zealand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SKY Network Television ( (SYKWF) ) has provided an update.

Sky Network Television has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games in New Zealand through 2032, under a renewed agreement with the International Olympic Committee. This strategic move underscores Sky’s commitment to providing top-tier sports content and enhances its market position by leveraging its diverse platforms, including the recent acquisition of Three and ThreeNow, to offer extensive coverage and advertising opportunities.

More about SKY Network Television

Sky Network Television is a leading broadcasting company in New Zealand, specializing in delivering a wide range of sports and entertainment content. The company offers services through multiple platforms, including live channels, digital experiences, and a strong free-to-air presence, aiming to reach a broad audience across the country.

