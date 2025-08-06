Skipper Ltd Submits Quarterly Monitoring Agency Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Skipper Ltd ( (IN:SKIPPER) ) has issued an announcement.

Skipper Ltd has submitted a Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as per the requirements of SEBI’s Issue of Capital and Disclosure Regulations, 2018. The report, prepared by India Ratings and Research Private Limited, outlines the utilization of proceeds from the company’s Rights Issue. This submission is part of Skipper Ltd’s compliance obligations and reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence.

