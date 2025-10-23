Skin Elements Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skin Elements Limited ( (AU:SKN) ) has shared an update.

Skin Elements Limited has announced the quotation of 157,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could potentially enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, benefiting stakeholders and investors.

Skin Elements Limited

Skin Elements Limited operates in the skincare industry, focusing on developing and marketing natural and organic skincare products.

Current Market Cap: A$6.3M

