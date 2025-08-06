SKF India Limited Holds Successful 64th AGM Virtually

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SKF India Limited ( (IN:SKFINDIA) ) has provided an update.

SKF India Limited successfully conducted its 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 6, 2025, via video conferencing. The meeting saw the approval of all resolutions by a requisite majority, indicating strong shareholder support. This AGM was significant as it demonstrated SKF India’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders and adapting to digital platforms for corporate governance.

More about SKF India Limited

SKF India Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of bearings, seals, and lubrication systems. The company is known for its engineering solutions and services that cater to various sectors, including automotive, industrial, and aerospace markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 237B INR

