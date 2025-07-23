Sixty Six Capital Expands Bitcoin Holdings with New Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sixty Six Capital Inc ( (TSE:SIX) ) has shared an announcement.

Sixty Six Capital Inc. has announced the acquisition of 114,000 units of BTCC.B, equivalent to 16.02 bitcoin, for a total purchase price of $2,577,850, increasing its total BTC holdings to 148.8 BTC. This move signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its cryptocurrency portfolio, potentially enhancing its market position and offering increased value to its stakeholders.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SIX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is positively influenced by strong corporate events and technical analysis indicating bullish momentum. However, challenges in financial performance, notably declining revenue and negative cash flow, moderate the score. The stock’s valuation is reasonable but lacks a dividend, which may impact attractiveness for some investors.

More about Sixty Six Capital Inc

Sixty Six Capital Inc. is a BTC treasury and crypto asset investment company.

Average Trading Volume: 79,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$19.65M

