Sixth Street Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( (TSLX) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Sixth Street Specialty Lending announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net investment income of $0.54 per share and a net income of $0.63 per share. The company declared a third-quarter base dividend of $0.46 per share and a second-quarter supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share. The company’s net asset value (NAV) per share increased to $17.17, driven by overearning of its base quarterly dividend and net unrealized gains from investments. The company’s portfolio saw significant investment activity, with new investment commitments totaling $297.7 million and a principal amount of new investments funded at $208.6 million. The portfolio’s fair value consisted primarily of first-lien debt investments, and the company maintained a strong position with a weighted average yield of 11.7% on debt and income-producing securities.

More about Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies. The company primarily deals in first-lien debt investments, with a market focus on high-yield, income-producing securities.

Average Trading Volume: 501,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.25B

