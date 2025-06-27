Sintx Technologies Acquires Sinaptic Surgical Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sintx Technologies ( (SINT) ).

On June 23, 2025, SINTX Technologies entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Sinaptic Surgical, acquiring substantial assets and liabilities to expand into the foot and ankle fusion market. This strategic acquisition, expected to close on July 1, 2025, includes intellectual property and product designs for six implant systems, aiming to accelerate SINTX’s shift from R&D to revenue generation. The transaction is seen as transformative, enhancing SINTX’s commercial scale and value for shareholders while integrating key members of the SiNAPTIC Surgical team into SINTX’s operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SINT) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sintx Technologies stock, see the SINT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SINT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SINT is a Neutral.

Sintx Technologies struggles with financial and operational challenges, evident in its negative profitability and cash flow issues. The technical indicators suggest a bearish sentiment, while its valuation metrics are weak due to ongoing losses. These factors collectively contribute to a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on SINT stock, click here.

More about Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is an advanced ceramics company specializing in the development and commercialization of materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. The company is recognized as a global leader in silicon nitride research, development, and manufacturing, with its products being used in human implants since 2008.

Average Trading Volume: 158,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.8M

