SinterCast Faces Production Decline Amid Market Challenges, Maintains Optimistic Outlook

SinterCast AB ( (SE:SINT) ) has issued an announcement.

SinterCast AB reported a 17% decrease in third-quarter production compared to the first half of 2025, with a 23% reduction year-on-year, primarily due to a significant drop in commercial vehicle production and extended summer shutdowns. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, supported by a strong order book and favorable legislative trends for internal combustion engines with clean fuels.

SinterCast AB is the world’s leading supplier of process control technology for the reliable high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). CGI is stronger, stiffer, and more durable than conventional iron, enabling the development of smaller, lighter, and more fuel-efficient engines in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial power applications. SinterCast contributes to reducing approximately ten million tonnes of CO2 per year and has 58 installations in 13 countries, providing sustainable solutions for the global foundry and automotive industries. The company is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

