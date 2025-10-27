Sinopharm Group Reports Mixed Nine-Month Financial Results

Sinopharm Group Co Class H ( (SHTDF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sinopharm Group Co Class H presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. is a leading company in the healthcare sector, primarily engaged in the distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, with a significant presence in the Chinese market.

In the latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Sinopharm’s subsidiary, China National Medical Device Co., Ltd. (CNMDC), reported a slight decrease in revenue and operating profit compared to the same period last year. Despite these declines, the company showed improvements in cash flow and asset growth.

The revenue for the reporting period was RMB 54.69 billion, marking a 2.41% decrease from the previous year. Operating profit also saw a decline of 10.34%, totaling RMB 962.11 million. However, the net cash flow from operating activities improved significantly, reducing the deficit by 49.55% compared to the previous year. Additionally, total assets increased by 4.01%, and total equity attributable to the owners rose by 3.86%.

Looking ahead, Sinopharm Group remains focused on strengthening its market position and optimizing its operational efficiency. The management is committed to navigating the challenges in the healthcare industry while exploring growth opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue