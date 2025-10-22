Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Enhances Audit and Compliance Committee Procedures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co ( (HK:0338) ).

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has announced amendments to the rules of procedure for its Audit and Compliance Committee. These changes are aimed at enhancing the decision-making function of the board, improving corporate governance, and ensuring effective supervision over management. The committee, composed primarily of independent non-executive directors, is responsible for overseeing compliance and exercising supervisory duties as per regulatory requirements. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance structure and uphold shareholder interests.

More about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited operates in the petrochemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of a wide range of petrochemical products. The company is listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, adhering to relevant regulatory rules in these markets.

Average Trading Volume: 15,650,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.19B

