Sinopec Kantons Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Sinopec Kantons Holdings ( (HK:0934) ) has shared an update.

Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, to approve and publish the interim results for the first half of 2025 and to consider an interim dividend. This announcement could impact the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns, reflecting its operational performance over the past six months.

More about Sinopec Kantons Holdings

Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,979,647

Current Market Cap: HK$11.01B

